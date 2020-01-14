Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Basketball-WNBA reaches tentative 8-year labor deal with players

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 23:21 IST
UPDATE 1-Basketball-WNBA reaches tentative 8-year labor deal with players

The Women's National Basketball Association and its players' union on Tuesday said they reached a tentative eight-year labor deal that for the first time will see the average annual compensation for players hit six figures.

The agreement, which commences with the 2020 season and runs through 2027, will see players earn an average of $130,000 and allow women to collect a full salary while on maternity leave. Under the new agreement, which is pending ratification by the players and the league's board of governors, top players will be able to earn more than $500,000 in cash compensation, which is more than triple the amount under the previous deal.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, speaking on a conference call with executives from the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), called the deal groundbreaking. "We clearly have a moment, with many more to come by the way, and we have a movement driven by a long-overdue recognition and celebration of the power of women," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on a conference call.

"I'm so proud of the players of this league ... they brought attention to so many important topics during this negotiation, they drove the narrative and will continue to drive the narrative of what it means to be a female professional athlete." Under the new deal, players with children will be provided with two-bedroom apartments as well as comfortable, safe and private place at work for nursing.

The deal even includes improvements to travel, which means players will receive premium economy airline tickets and individual hotel rooms for road games. The WNBA will also work with affiliated leagues, teams and sponsors to provide off-season job opportunities designed to prepare players for their post-playing careers, and will advance diversity in coaching initiatives for veteran players.

WNBPA President and Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike said on the conference call that the deal positions the league in a whole new light. "As we the players said at the very beginning we want a league that has fair and consistent conditions; a league that's committed to investing in the future and a league committed to investing in the health and the prosperity of professional working women and working moms," said Ogwumike.

"I am pleased to say that we have achieved that goal." Elena Delle Donne, who won her second WNBA Most Valuable Player award last season and led the Washington Mystics to a WNBA championship, praised the deal on Twitter.

"A historic day. Relentless dedication and hardwork by the @TheWNBPA and @WNBA to get this done," Delle Donne tweeted along with the hashtag #BetOnWomen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. 'very pleased' with UK PM's 'Trump deal' assessment on Iran -U.S. envoy

The United States is very pleased that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees with the U.S. assessment on Iran with his comments expressing willingness to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Brian Hook, the U.S. Special Representative ...

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey meets DGP OP Singh

A day after police commissionerate system was announced for Lucknow, Citys first Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey on Tuesday held a meeting with DGP OP Singh in states capital city. He also listed his priorities soon after the meeting and s...

Netflix thriller series 'You' revamped for season 3

After two spectacular seasons, Netflix series You is all set to revamp its third season, announced Netflix on Tuesday. The online video streaming platform shared the update on its Instagram account with a post and captioned it, New Year. Ne...

Person who posted video of missile striking Ukrainian airliner has been taken into custody

A person who posted a video online of a missile striking a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week has been taken into custody by the elite Revolutionary Guards, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday. The results of the invest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020