Left Menu
Development News Edition

RHP Hudson returns to Nationals on 2-year deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 01:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 01:50 IST
RHP Hudson returns to Nationals on 2-year deal

Right-hander Daniel Hudson, who was last seen recording the final out of the 2019 World Series, will return to the Washington Nationals on a two-year deal. The $11 million contract for the free agent will also include $1 million in incentives, according to multiple reports.

Numbers indicated that the Nationals had one of the worst bullpens among teams in the 2019 playoffs, but manager Dave Martinez was able to lean on Hudson heavily to get the job done. The right-hander made nine postseason appearances and had a 3.72 ERA with four saves. Hudson struck out the Astros' Michael Brantley to end Game 7 and give the Nationals their first-ever title, throwing his glove toward the third-base side of home plate to touch off a team celebration on the field at Houston.

The 32-year old, who was acquired by the Nationals from the Toronto Blue Jays had limited closing experience, recording just 17 career saves before thriving in that role during the postseason. Hudson is 49-35 in his 10-year career, making 61 of his 379 career appearances as a starter. He has a 3.83 ERA for the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, Blue Jays and Nationals.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Philanthropist fund backs women to run in U.S. elections

A new philanthropic fund to support more women running for elected office in the United States was launched on Tuesday, organizers said, amid intense public debate over politics ahead of the November presidential election. The Ascend Fund w...

UPDATE 3-One killed in chemical factory explosion in Spain

One person was killed, another was missing and six were injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in northeastern Spain, local authorities said.Black smoke billowed above the factory in Tarragona, following what rescue services...

UPDATE 1-U.S. House committee threatens subpoena if Pompeo will not provide Iran information

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee threatened on Tuesday to subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if he does not provide information about Iran policy and President Donald Trumps ordering of the st...

Cardinals acquire OF Dean from Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired outfielder Austin Dean in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. Dean, the Marlins minor league player of the year in 2018, has 98 games of major league experience over two seasons, hitting 10 home runs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020