RHP Hudson returns to Nationals on 2-year deal

Right-hander Daniel Hudson, who was last seen recording the final out of the 2019 World Series, will return to the Washington Nationals on a two-year deal. The $11 million contract for the free agent will also include $1 million in incentives, according to multiple reports.

Numbers indicated that the Nationals had one of the worst bullpens among teams in the 2019 playoffs, but manager Dave Martinez was able to lean on Hudson heavily to get the job done. The right-hander made nine postseason appearances and had a 3.72 ERA with four saves. Hudson struck out the Astros' Michael Brantley to end Game 7 and give the Nationals their first-ever title, throwing his glove toward the third-base side of home plate to touch off a team celebration on the field at Houston.

The 32-year old, who was acquired by the Nationals from the Toronto Blue Jays had limited closing experience, recording just 17 career saves before thriving in that role during the postseason. Hudson is 49-35 in his 10-year career, making 61 of his 379 career appearances as a starter. He has a 3.83 ERA for the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, Blue Jays and Nationals.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.