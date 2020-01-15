Angels acquire RHP Andriese in trade with D-backs

The Los Angeles Angels acquired right-hander Matt Andriese from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league pitcher Jeremy Beasley on Tuesday. Andriese, 30, has mostly pitched out of the bullpen in the past two seasons but will go to spring training as a starter, according to Angels general manager Billy Eppler.

Andriese made 54 relief appearances for the D-backs last season, with a 4.71 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings. He began his major league career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015 before being traded to Arizona in July 2018. He has 49 starts in 167 appearances across five seasons, posting a career 4.58 ERA and 391 strikeouts in 428 2/3 innings. Andriese has minor league options remaining, meaning the Angels could use him as a rotation depth on a shuttle between the majors and Triple-A.

He signed a one-year $1.395 million contract with the Diamondbacks last week, avoiding arbitration. Beasley, a 24-year-old right-hander, spent most of last season at Double-A Mobile, starting 22 of his 23 games and going 6-7 with a 4.06 ERA. The former 30th-round pick out of Clemson in 2017 also made three starts at Triple-A Salt Lake last season, going 1-0 with a 7.90 ERA in 13 2/3 innings.

