Reports: Twins to sign free agent 3B Donaldson for 4 years

  Minnesota
  Updated: 15-01-2020 07:30 IST
  Created: 15-01-2020 07:26 IST
Free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson agreed to four-year deal with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The contract will be worth $92 million and includes a fifth-year option that could bring the value to $100 million, according to MLB.com, which reports this will be the second-largest contract given to a player age 33 or older. The record belongs to pitcher Kevin Brown, who signed a seven-year, $105 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers when he was 34.

Donaldson, 34, won the National League Comeback Player of the Year award while playing for the Atlanta Braves last season on a one-year, $23 million contract. He hit .259 with 37 home runs, 94 RBIs, 96 runs and 100 walks in 155 games. The three-time All-Star was the American League MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015, when he hit a career-best 41 home runs, led the AL with 123 RBIs and topped the majors with 122 runs scored. He appeared in just 52 games in an injury-plagued 2018, when he played for Toronto and the Cleveland Indians.

Donaldson reportedly was considering four-year offers from the Braves, Twins and Washington Nationals. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote that the Twins "made a big impression on him in their pitch meeting, and Donaldson's connection with manager Rocco Baldelli was immediate and strong. An excellent fit for both parties."

Donaldson adds another power bat to the Twins, who set a major league record with 307 home runs last season, one more than the New York Yankees, who swept Minnesota in three games in an American League Division series. Also on Tuesday, the Twins announced previously reported three-year deal with Miguel Sano, who hit 34 home runs in 105 games, including 86 starts at third base, last season. He is expected to shift to first base after the Donaldson signing.

Donaldson is a career .273 hitter with 219 home runs, a .509 slugging percentage and 645 RBIs in 1,038 games with the Oakland A's, Toronto, Cleveland and Atlanta.

