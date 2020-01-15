Give him a chance to develop: Borussia Dortmund president on Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund president Reinhard Rauball has said that Erling Haaland should be given a chance to develop as he is just 19 years. "Point one - we did not make the hype. Point two - he is 19 years old. Do me a favour and give him a chance to develop," Goal.com quoted Rauball as saying.

Haaland may make his Dortmund debut when they travel to Augsburg on Saturday. Rauball said that the management need to keep the Norwegian striker away from any 'negative noise' coming from outside the club.

"We already trust him to help the team make a remarkable leap in performance. He is positioned in such a way that we need to keep him from any negative noise coming from outside the club," he said. "I am firmly convinced that he will settle at the club," Rauball added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.