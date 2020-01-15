Hellebuyck's team record 18th shutout lifts Jets over Canucks

Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist and Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves for his club-record 18th career shutout, as the Winnipeg Jets snapped a six-game home skid with their 10th straight win over the Vancouver Canucks, 4-0 on Tuesday night. Jack Roslovic and Blake Wheeler also scored as the Jets snapped an 0-5-1 home slide.

Hellebuyck, who posted his fourth shutout and 21st win this season, was solid all night by helping thwart Vancouver, which had totaled 10 goals while winning its previous two games. Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves for the Canucks, who had won nine of 11 entering this contest, but now have dropped 10 in a row versus Winnipeg since a 4-1 home victory on Dec. 20, 2016.

Vancouver, trying for a third straight road victory, have also lost nine in a row at Winnipeg since last winning there in March 2014. This was third time the Canucks, who hit the posts or crossbar a handful of times and went 0 for 4 on the power play Tuesday, were shut out this season. The two other came in October.

The Jets wasted no time getting on the scoresheet. Off a Mark Scheifele face-off win, Sami Niku delivered a pass across the slot that Connor caught and drove home for his team-leading 23rd goal just 1:22 into the game Winnipeg appeared to go up 2-0 just 33 seconds later, but Anthony Bitetto's first goal of the season was called back after a challenge review determined the play was offside. The Jets eventually did go up 2-0 in the first when Adam Lowry found a streaking Roslovic, who was just onside.

Roslovic split the Vancouver defense to beat Markstrom for his eighth goal of the season with 5:36 left in the opening period. Winnipeg went ahead 3-0 via the power play at 1:12 of the second. Wheeler threw the puck on net, between the legs of Connor, who screened Markstrom, and in for his 15th goal.

Connor, who added an empty-netter off a tap from Scheifele, has four goals and seven assists in seven career games versus Vancouver.

