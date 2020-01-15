Left Menu
Matthew Mott extends contract as coach of Australian women's cricket team

Matthew Mott on Wednesday extended his contract as the head coach of Australia's women's cricket team.

Matthew Mott, coach of Australia's women's cricket team . Image Credit: ANI

Matthew Mott on Wednesday extended his contract as the head coach of Australia's women's cricket team. With this extension, he would undertake the duties of coaching till the end of the 2021 ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

Under Mott, Australia has managed to reach the number one ranking in both ODIs and T20Is. During his tenure, Australia has held the Ashes for three consecutive series and won the 2018 Twenty20 World Cup. "Coaching this group has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue in the role," Mott said in an official statement."This is a special time to be involved in women's cricket in Australia with a successful stand-alone WBBL flowing into a home Twenty20 World Cup. I am excited to see how far this group can go and inspire the next generation of Australian cricketers," he added.

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager of National Teams said that under Mott's coaching, the women's game in the country has managed to flourish."Matt is regarded as one of the game's elite coaches across the cricket-playing world. We are thrilled that he has agreed to extend his tenure as Head Coach of the Australian Women's Team beyond the 2021 World Cup," Oliver said. "On his watch, the women's game in Australia has grown immeasurably. Matt has played a leading role in that evolution. The eyes of the nation will be watching the team when Australia hosts the women's Twenty20 World Cup next month and I have no doubt Matt and the entire squad will do the country proud," he added. Australia will next take on India and England in a tri-nation series ahead of the women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The side will be announcing their World Cup squad tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

