Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matthews' hat trick propels Leafs past Devils

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Jersey
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 10:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 09:58 IST
Matthews' hat trick propels Leafs past Devils
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Auston Matthews scored three goals, John Tavares had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs ended a three-game losing streak by defeating the visiting New Jersey Devils 7-4 Tuesday night. William Nylander and Zach Hyman each added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, and Frederik Gauthier scored a goal. Mitchell Marner and Rasmus Sandin each added two assists.

Frederik Andersen made 25 saves for the Maple Leafs. Blake Coleman had three goals for the Devils, and P.K. Subban also scored. Will Butcher had two assists.

Louis Domingue, making his third straight start for New Jersey, allowed five goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Cory Schneider in the middle of the second period. Schneider allowed one goal on 14 shots. The Maple Leafs led 3-0 after the first period.

Tavares scored his 18th goal this season at 5:18 of the first when he deflected Sandin's shot from the blue line. Toronto led 2-0 on Gauthier's sixth goal of the season at 9:10 on a short-side wrist shot from the right circle after an aborted New Jersey clearing attempt.

Hyman deflected Sandin's flipping point shot during a power play for his 12th goal this season at 19:56. Subban was serving an interference penalty. Nylander notched his 20th goal on a deflection of Pierre Engvall's shot from the slot at 2:12 of the second period for a 4-0 lead.

Coleman scored on a spin move at 6:56 of the second to get New Jersey on the board. Matthews redirected Marner's pass on a power play at 10:39 of the second. Coleman was off for high-sticking.

Matthews scored at 3:58 of the third period with a one-timer from the right circle on a pass from Marner. Coleman scored on a backhand at 12:00 and notched his 18th of the season at 15:35 of the third.

With a two-man advantage and the goaltender removed for an extra attacker, Subban scored his sixth goal this season at 18:02. Matthews scored his 34th goal of the season at 18:40 into an empty net.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Concept of Indo-Pacific initiated to contain China; its aim shouldn't be divisive: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Concept of Indo-Pacific initiated to contain China its aim shouldnt be divisive Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov....

Initiators of Indo-Pacific told us it is more democratic than Asia Pacific; we don't think so: Russian FM Lavrov at Raisina Dialogue.

Initiators of Indo-Pacific told us it is more democratic than Asia Pacific we dont think so Russian FM Lavrov at Raisina Dialogue....

PM greets people on Pongal, Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the people on the occasion of Pongal, Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti and hoped the festivals bring with them health and prosperity. Magh Bihu signifies hope and prosperity. On this festival, m...

Trump agrees with British PM Johnson on a "Trump deal" for Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said he agreed with a comment by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a Trump deal should replace the Iran nuclear deal.Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, BorisJohnson, stated, We should replace the Iran ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020