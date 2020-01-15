Left Menu
On this day, Narendra Hirwani ended up with best bowling figures for a Test debutant

It was on January 15, 1988, that Indian spinner Narendra Hirwani helped India to record a victory over West Indies, and in the process recorded the best bowling figures by a player on his Test debut.

Indian spinner Narendra Hirwani (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It was on January 15, 1988, that Indian spinner Narendra Hirwani helped India to record a victory over West Indies, and in the process recorded the best bowling figures by a player on his Test debut. In the match, the spinner finished with the figures of 16-136, helping India to script a 255-run victory over West Indies.

Hirwani had made his debut for the side at the age of 19. The spinner managed to take eight wickets in each innings of the match.

India batted first in the match and scored 382 runs in the first innings. Hirwani's efforts helped the hosts bundle out the team from the Caribbean just for 184, gaining a lead of 198 runs.

In the second innings, India declared their innings at 217/8, and WV Raman top-scored for the side with a knock of 83 runs. Hirwani then spun a web on West Indies and ended with figures of 8-75 in the second innings.

This record of Hirwani still stands to date. The spinner went on to play 17 Tests and 18 ODIs for India. In Tests, the spinner ended up with 66 wickets, while in ODIs, he took 23 wickets. (ANI)

