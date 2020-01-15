Kessel, Hall power Coyotes past Sharks

Phil Kessel and Taylor Hall each had two goals and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes took sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division with a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz. Hall broke a 2-2 tie with his 11th goal of the season late in the second period, then added an empty-netter with 22 seconds to play.

Arizona goaltender Adin Hill, making his fourth start in the past five games, stopped 25 shots. The Coyotes ended a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) while improving to 4-0-1 in their past five home games. Conor Garland had an empty-net goal and two assists, and Lawson Crouse scored a goal and added an assist for Arizona. Derek Stepan posted three assists.

Kessel's second goal was the Coyotes' first power-play tally in four games. It gave Arizona a 2-0 lead early in the second period after Kessel scored off a pass from Stepan at 12:03 of the first period. Kessel raised his season goal total to 11 in his third two-goal game of the campaign.

Kevin Labanc and Evander Kane posted a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, and Timo Meier had the other goal. San Jose trailed 2-0 before rallying to tie with two goals in the second period. Meier has 16 goals on the season and Labanc scored his 11th. Aaron Dell, who had won four of his previous five starts, stopped 34 shots.

Crouse fired home a shot from close range at 8:09 of the third period for a 4-2 Coyotes lead. After Kane scored at 17:51 to cut the deficit in half, the Sharks couldn't keep the Coyotes from a pair of empty-net goals. Sharks forward Patrick Marleau appeared his 832nd consecutive game and had an assist. Defenseman Brent Burns, who missed some time in the team's previous game with a minor injury, played Tuesday in his 519th straight game.

