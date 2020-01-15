Stars rally for OT win to sweep season series over Avs

Esa Lindell scored at 1:54 of overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday night in Denver. Denis Gurianov and Jason Dickinson had goals while Ben Bishop stopped 41 shots for the Stars, who swept the four games against Colorado this season.

Nikita Zadorov and Gabriel Landeskog scored, Nathan MacKinnon had two assists, and Philipp Grubauer had 27 saves for the Avalanche. Colorado has lost four straight, the last two in overtime. Dallas got the win after a back-and-forth extra session. Joe Pavelski won a faceoff against Landeskog and got the puck back to Lindell, who drifted to the middle of the Colorado zone. His shot from the point beat Grubauer for his third goal of the season.

The Avalanche scored first when Zadorov skated down the left boards and tried to send a pass to Landeskog as he came down the right side. Zadorov's pass went off the stick of Miro Heiskanen and by Bishop at 9:04 of the first period. It was Zadorov's second of the season.

Colorado went up 2-0 later in the first when MacKinnon took a shot from the point that Landeskog deflected past Bishop at 15:27. It was Landeskog's 12th goal of the season. The Stars appeared to cut the lead in half in the second period when they scored on the power play, but Avalanche coach Jared Bednar challenged that Dallas was offside, and a video review negated the goal.

The Stars broke through on their next power-play chance when Gurianov's wide shot went off Grubauer's blocker and bounced in at 9:54 of the second. It was Gurianov's 11th of the season. Colorado pressed for another goal in the third period, getting several good scoring chances on Bishop. The goaltender stopped MacKinnon on a breakaway while Zadorov and Nazem Kadri both hit posts.

The missed opportunities allowed the Stars to get the equalizer when Dickinson followed up his own rebound and put a backhander by Grubauer at 14:37 of the third. It was his sixth of the season.

