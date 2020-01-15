Srikanth Kidambi knocked out of Indonesia Masters
Indian shuttler Srikanth Kidambi was knocked out of the Indonesia Masters 2020 after facing a defeat at the hands of Shesar Hiren Rhustavito here on Wednesday. The Indonesian player secured an 18-21, 21-12, 21,14 win over Kidambi in the tournament, which started on January 14.
Kidambi managed to clinch the first game but Rhustavito made a scintillating comeback and won back-to-back two games. Earlier in the day, Indian mixed doubles pair, N. Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra, suffered an 8-21, 14-21 defeat against Ko Sung-hyun and Eom Hye Won. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
