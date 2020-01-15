Mavs roll to another blowout of Warriors

Stanford product Dwight Powell celebrated his Bay Area homecoming with a game-high 21 points Tuesday night, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a third straight blowout of the Golden State Warriors, 124-97 in San Francisco. Luka Doncic totaled 20 points in just 27 minutes for the Mavericks, who were able to spread out the minutes among 13 players on the first night of a back-to-back set.

Dallas, which has won two in a row, visits Sacramento on Wednesday night. The Mavericks, who had posted 142 and 141 points in crushing the Warriors by 48 and 20 points in two earlier meetings this season, left little doubt in the third head-to-head as well, sprinting out to a 12-point lead within the first 6 1/2 minutes.

Maxi Kleber bombed in three 3-pointers and Tim Hardaway Jr. added a pair in the game-opening, 25-13 flurry. Dallas went on to lead by as many as 13 points in the first quarter and 19 in the second before settling into a 65-47 advantage at the break.

In losing for the ninth straight time, the Warriors got no closer than 15 in the second half. Powell made all nine of his field-goal attempts while playing 24 minutes. He also found time for six rebounds.

The Mavericks outshot the Warriors 51 percent to 44.8 percent. Doncic had eight rebounds but just two assists.

Boban Marjanovic led the Mavericks with 11 rebounds to go with 13 points while Hardaway finished with 12 points. Kleber and J.J. Barea had 11 points apiece. The Mavericks played once again without Kristaps Porzingis, who is considered a possibility to return from an illness Wednesday in Sacramento.

Rookies Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall had 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Golden State, which lost its fourth straight at home. Glenn Robinson III had a team-high seven rebounds to go with 13 points for the Warriors. D'Angelo Russell also scored 13 points, and Omari Spellman and Alec Burks added 10 each.

