Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lopez doubles up to oust Auckland top seed Fognini

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 13:13 IST
Lopez doubles up to oust Auckland top seed Fognini
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Feliciano Lopez, playing his second match of the day, knocked top seed and world number 12 Fabio Fognini out of the ATP Auckland Classic on Wednesday to advance to the quarter-finals. The 38-year-old Spaniard, one of several players forced to double up following the rain disruption the previous day, was forced to play three sets to survive both matches and spent four hours 25 minutes on court with only a three-hour break in the middle.

He began the day beating Pablo Andujar 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, and after a three-hour rest he came from behind to beat Fognini 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. The 61st ranked Lopez believes the rain delay did him a favor.

"The first match was tough but I honestly think it was very helpful for me (before playing) against Fabio," Lopez said. "It was my first match this year, it was two and a half hours on the court so that was very helpful for me and without that match, I don't think I could have played the way I did against Fabio."

Lopez will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals after the sixth-seed put away Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-2, 7-6 (7/2). Fourth seed and two-time Auckland champion John Isner, who had a first-round bye, opened his campaign with a three-set win over defending titleholder Tennys Sandgren and snapped their tie-break history along the way.

Isner, the tournament fourth seed, won 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (7/1), 6-3, pulling away in the deciding set with the first service break of the match when Sandgren faltered at 2-2. Until then the pair had only been separated by tie breaks with Isner taking their previous encounter in Stockholm two years ago in three tie-break sets.

"I feel good about that," Isner said of finding a way around Sandgren's serve and dishing up 16 aces of his own. After losing all three of his matches last week at the ATP Cup in Australia, Isner was relieved to register a win.

"The freshest memory I have right now is winning and playing a good third set, so I have to use that to gain momentum going forward," he said. "I won a tiebreaker, he won a tiebreaker, there wasn't much separating us at all.

"Eventually I played a good game at 2-2 in the third and was able to break and give myself some momentum. It's a good sign." In the quarter-finals, he will play the winner of the second-round match between Kyle Edmund and Andreas Seppi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea seeking stay on Madras High Court's order on Jallikattu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the Madras High Court order for conducting Jallikattu in various districts of Tamil Nadu, under supervision of monitoring committees headed by a retired district judge. ...

LTI dollar revenue growth up 8.4 pc q-o-q and 13.7 pc y-o-y

Digital solutions major Larsen Toubro Infotech LTI on Wednesday reported revenue of 394 million dollars during the October to December quarter Q3 FY20, marking a growth of 8.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 13.7 per cent year-on-year. The...

Happy to earn India jersey again, says Chinglensana

Indian hockey team mid-fielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam said on Wednesday she was not sure of making a comeback from an ankle injury that kept him away from the game for a year. The player from Manipur sustained a fracture on his right a...

Execution of Nirbhaya convicts will not happen on Jan 22 as mercy plea filed: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi government Wednesday told the high court that execution of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by one of them. The four convicts -- Vinay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020