Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Real midfielder Valverde suspended for one game for decisive Super Cup foul

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:03 IST
Soccer-Real midfielder Valverde suspended for one game for decisive Super Cup foul

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has been handed a one-game suspension for his professional foul on Alvaro Morata which proved so crucial in winning the Spanish Super Cup over Atletico Madrid last Sunday. The Uruguay international, 21, chased down Morata as the striker raced towards goal late in extra time in the final of the revamped competition in Saudi Arabia and executed a two-footed lunge on him to halt the play.

The game finished goalless but Real comfortably won the penalty shootout 4-1 to lift the trophy and Atletico coach Diego Simeone described Valverde's moment of sacrifice as "the most important moment of the match". The referee's report said Valverde had been shown a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring chance but a statement from the Spanish soccer federation said he would only serve a one-game ban for the infraction.

Valverde, who has been one of Real's best players this season in their title race with Barcelona, will miss Saturday's match at home to third-placed Sevilla. He will return for the trip to Real Valladolid the following week and is free to face Atletico again in a derby in La Liga on Feb. 1. (Writing by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. FDA approval may not be as rigorous as it once wasChanges in U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA procedures meant to speed approvals for medications may have resulted in less exacting ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Director Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes Film Festival juryU.S. director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, organizers said on Tuesday The 62...

Lahiri looks for change in fortunes as he returns to La Quinta

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri returns to the American Express after a gap of two years as he tees up at the event, which uses three golf courses over the first three days. Lahiri, who missed the cut at last weeks Sony Open by one shot, last ...

Thailand on high alert for China virus ahead of Lunar Near Year

Thai health officials are stepping up monitoring and inspection at its airports for the new mystery virus from China ahead of Lunar New Year, when Chinese visitors flock to the Southeast Asian country, a health official said on Wednesday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020