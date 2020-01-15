Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India's Pant stable after concussion but ruled out of second ODI

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 19:27 IST
Cricket-India's Pant stable after concussion but ruled out of second ODI

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been discharged from hospital after suffering a concussion in Tuesday's one-day international (ODI) match against Australia in Mumbai, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday. Pant suffered a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting and did not come out to keep wickets for Australia's chase, with KL Rahul donning the gloves for the hosts.

The BCCI said the 22-year-old Pant has been ruled out of the second ODI in Rajkot but would consider him for the third ODI in Bengaluru based on how he responds during his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). "He is stable and all his scan reports are clear," the BCCI said in a statement. "He has been discharged from the hospital and will head to NCA, Bengaluru to undergo his rehabilitation protocol."

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by 10 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey summons Egyptian envoy over raid of its state news agency office in Cairo -anadolu

Turkey summoned the Egyptian charges daffaires in Ankara to the foreign ministry on Wednesday over a raid of its Anadolu state news agency office in Cairo, the agency reported.Earlier, Anadolu said Egyptian security forces raided its office...

Parliament Square celebration to mark Brexit on Jan 31

Nigel Farage, a prominent Brexiteer and leader of the Brexit Party, on Wednesday announced that his Leave Means Leave campaign group will host a celebration at Parliament Square in London to mark Britains exit from the European Union EU on ...

BJP received 1,450 cr through electoral bonds in 2018-19, Cong 383 cr: ADR

The BJP raised Rs 2,410 crore during 2018-19, of which Rs 1,450 crore came as donations through electoral bonds, according to election watchdog Association For Democratic Reforms ADR. The Congress raised Rs 918.03 crore, of which 383.26 cro...

Airtel, Jio, VIL submit applications for 5G trials; Huawei partners with 2 telcos

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have submitted their applications for 5G trials, industry sources said. Airtel has joined hands with Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson and Nokia for 5G trials in the country, while Jio has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020