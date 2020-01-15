Left Menu
Report: Tagovailoa expected to be healthy by April

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who last week declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, is expected to be healthy by April and will throw in front of NFL scouts before the draft, according to a report Wednesday from Mike Rodak of AL.com. NFL agent Leigh Steinberg, whom Tagovailoa hired last week, told the outlet that Tagovailoa is expected to participate in an approximate 40-minute session during which he'll make 60 to 80 throws in front of scouts.

Tagovailoa, expected to be a high first-round draft pick before dislocating his hip and fracturing the posterior wall Nov. 16 in a game vs. Mississippi State, had surgery about 48 hours after the injury. The report quotes Steinberg as saying the doctors are "quite sure" Tagovailoa will make a full recovery. "Teams are very used to dealing with the fact that players are hurt and they'll come along," Steinberg said. "The draft is a projection as to what a player will be over the next 10-12 years. It's not necessarily a merit badge for great college performance."

Tagovailoa, who turns 22 in March, leaves the storied Alabama program as No. 1 in school history in completion percentage (69.3 percent), touchdown passes in a season (43 in 2018), passing touchdowns (87) and touchdowns responsible for (96). Steinberg noted that he will maintain "very steady communication" and "transparency" with NFL teams during Tagovailoa's recovery and pre-draft process. "It's total honesty with teams," he said.

For the combine in Indianapolis, which begins Feb. 24, Tagovailoa will participate in interviews with teams but not in drills and he will not throw, Steinberg said. However, as the draft nears, the expectation is that Tagovailoa will take part in a pro day as well as individual on-campus workouts for teams. "What Tua has going for him, incredibly, is first of all that athletes tend to have -- if they play football -- they have bodies that heal at amazing rates," Steinberg said. "The recuperative power is not similar to an average person. They wouldn't have made it this far in football if they were. The second thing is that he's really young.

"You combine those two things, and we expect he will be healthy and working out by April." The draft begins April 23 in Las Vegas.

--Field Level Media

