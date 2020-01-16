Left Menu
Flyers G Hart (abdominal) out 2-3 weeks

  • Updated: 16-01-2020 02:48 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 02:30 IST
Philadelphia Flyers starting goaltender Carter Hart will be off the ice for two to three weeks with a right lower abdominal strain, the team announced Wednesday. Hart sustained the injury in practice on Tuesday.

"Obviously, he felt a little something. I'm not really sure where in the lower-body region," coach Alain Vigneault said after practice Tuesday, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. Hart played in Monday's 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins.

"And everything was fine this morning, so I'm not quite sure what happened in the time they were warming up the goalies and I'm stepping on the ice," Vigneault said. "Two minutes after, he was stepping out." Brian Elliott will move into the starting goaltender spot. The team recalled Alex Lyon under emergency conditions from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.

The 21-year-old Hart, in his second season with the Flyers, has played in 32 games (29 starts) this season and has a 15-11-3 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. The veteran Elliott is 9-5-3 in his 17 starts on the season with a 3.16 GAA and .896 save percentage. Both are worse than his career averages of 2.51 and .912, respectively.

The Flyers play Wednesday night at the St. Louis Blues and are in the thick of the wild-card race in the Eastern Conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

