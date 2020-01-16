Pro Bowl replacements: Ravens add 13th in RT Brown

Five more players were added to the Pro Bowl rosters as injury replacements on Wednesday, including the record-tying 13th Baltimore Raven to earn the honor this year. Right, tackle Orlando Brown will make his first career Pro Bowl appearance by replacing Oakland Raiders right tackle Trent Brown.

The news ties Baltimore with the 2007 Dallas Cowboys for the most Pro Bowlers in a season when including substitutes. The Ravens had already equaled the 1973 Miami Dolphins for most initial Pro Bowlers named with 12. At least one of those original 12 will not be going, however, as cornerback Marcus Peters was replaced by Steelers corner Joe Haden on Wednesday.

Other replacements announced Wednesday were Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton, who will make his first Pro Bowl appearance by replacing the Texans' DeAndre Hopkins; Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram, who will replace teammate Joey Bosa; and Saints right guard Larry Warford, who will replace the Cowboys' Zack Martin. Haden's Pro Bowl selection is his third and first with Pittsburgh after he earned two nods while with Cleveland from 2013-14.

Ingram is heading to his third straight Pro Bowl, all of which have come since the team switched to a 4-3 defense under coordinator Gus Bradley. Warford will also be going for the third straight year, having earned a nod in each season since joining the Saints in free agency.

