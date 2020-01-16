Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smith nets pair as Blackhawks bounce Canadiens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 09:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 08:58 IST
Smith nets pair as Blackhawks bounce Canadiens
Image Credit: pixabay

Zack Smith scored twice and Drake Caggiula tallied a goal and an assist as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks topped the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory and seventh win in 10 games. Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 32 of 33 shots for his first victory in his past three starts as the Canadiens saw their two-game winning streak snapped. Crawford, a Montreal native, improved to 6-0-2 with nine goals allowed in eight games at Bell Centre.

Starting for the first time since a 4-3 overtime loss at Detroit on Jan. 7, Canadiens goaltender Charlie Lindgren stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced. With Montreal traveling to Philadelphia on Thursday to complete a back-to-back, Canadiens coach Claude Julien gave Lindgren the nod in place of Carey Price, who was in net for the club's past three games. Lindgren, who blanked the Blackhawks for his first career shutout early in the 2017-18 season, lost the opportunity for a repeat effort at 5:42 of the first period. With Lindgren handling the puck behind the net, a crashing Caggiula forced a turnover and slid a pass to a waiting Smith, who slapped one home from the slot.

Smith struck again 2:50 later, redirecting a long wrist shot from Slater Koekkoek to put Chicago ahead 2-0. The Canadiens drew to within 2-1 just 54 seconds into the second period. Ilya Kovalchuk found Phillip Danault in front of the net, and the former Blackhawk beat Crawford from the circle for his 12th goal this season, one off his career high.

Chicago extended the lead back to two with an Alex DeBrincat power-play goal at 11:27 of the second. Patrick Kane notched the primary assist on the goal to record his 998th career point. Max Domi's roughing penalty, during which he put Chicago's Matthew Highmore in a headlock and removed his helmet, prompted the power play -- and a benching from Julien for the rest of the period.

Caggiula capped the scoring at 11:40 of the third, stripping Jordan Weal of the puck at his own blue line and racing in for an unassisted goal. Chicago finished 1-for-3 on the power play compared to 0-for-3 for Montreal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Akon says he 'finalized the agreement' for his own city in Senegal

Grammy-winning singer Akon has announced that the paperwork has been signed to launch Akon City, a city named after him, in Senegal. The Senegalese-American musician earlier discussed his plans for Akon City and he took to Twitter on Tuesda...

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian FM Javad Zarif

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Thursday held extensive talks on fast-evolving situation in the Gulf region in the wake of frayed ties between Iran and the US over killing of Commander Qasem...

'Awkwafina is Nora from Queens' renewed ahead of series premiere

Actor-comic Awkwafinas semi-autobiographical comedy Awkwafina is Nora From Queens has received a second season order ahead of its series debut. The series is slated to debut on Comedy Central on January 22.Awkwafina is Nora... is inspired b...

Sania enters women's doubles semifinals of Hobart International

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza continued her winning run as she entered the womens doubles semifinals of the Hobart International here on Thursday. Partnering Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine, Sania defeated the American duo of Vania King and Chri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020