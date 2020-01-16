Left Menu
LaVine scores 30 as Bulls down Wizards

  Reuters
  • Chicago
  Updated: 16-01-2020 09:21 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 09:06 IST
LaVine scores 30 as Bulls down Wizards
Zach LaVine scored 30 points on 12-for-21 shooting, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away for a 115-106 win over the visiting Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Thaddeus Young added 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Bulls, who won for the second time in their past nine games. Chicago's Tomas Satoransky finished with 18 points against his former team.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Jordan McRae had 16 points off the bench for Washington, which has lost two straight and three of four. The game was tied at 93-93 early in the fourth quarter when the Bulls went on a 13-2 run to pull ahead 106-95 with 4:56 remaining. The sequence included a flagrant foul called against Wizards forward Davis Bertans, which led to a pair of free throws by Lauri Markkanen.

LaVine hit two 3-pointers in the final five minutes to help Chicago secure the victory. The Bulls entered the fourth quarter with an 85-80 lead. Chicago posted a 30-20 advantage in the third quarter and led by as many as 11 points before the Wizards regrouped.

Chicago scored the first 11 points of the second half to pull ahead 66-60. LaVine knocked down a 3-pointer to finish the run before the Wizards finally ended a 4:04 scoring drought with a jump shot by Beal. Washington established a 60-55 lead at the half. Beal had a game-high 17 points at the break while making 5 of 6 shots from the field, including both of his attempts from beyond the arc.

The Wizards relied on a 7-0 run to pull ahead early in the second quarter. McRae started the sequence with a driving layup, and Anzejs Pasecniks capped the run with another layup off an assist by Bertans. The Bulls responded with their own 7-0 run to continue a back-and-forth second quarter. Coby White scored six of Chicago's seven points during the run with a free throw, a layup and a 3-pointer.

Chicago rookie center Daniel Gafford dislocated his right thumb in the first quarter. The team announced later in the game that X-rays were negative and the initial prognosis was that Gafford would miss two to four weeks.

