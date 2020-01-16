Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Bayern face Klinsmann's Hertha, leaders Leipzig ready for Union

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 15:04 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Bayern face Klinsmann's Hertha, leaders Leipzig ready for Union

Bundesliga's tightest title race in years resumes this week following the winter break with champions Bayern Munich planning their comeback after a shaky first half to their campaign. The Bavarians, in third place four points behind leaders RB Leipzig, take on former coach Juergen Klinsmann's Hertha Berlin on Sunday with several players still nursing injuries, including winger Serge Gnabry, Niklas Suele and Javi Martinez.

There is some good news for interim Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who took over from Nico Kovac in November, as Robert Lewandowski, the league's top scorer, returned to training this week after minor surgery late last year. But Flick has openly demanded reinforcements during the winter transfer window if his team are to continue delivering the goods in three competitions.

Among his wishes are a winger and a defender. "We all have high goals and we need to form the basis to reach those high goals," Flick had said during their training camp in Qatar earlier this month.

"We have to see that maybe during the winter period we can regulate a few things." So far Bayern have made no move on the transfer market. They finished 2019 strongly, with 11 goals in their last three league games to climb back up to third but they will need to pick up where they left off with Klinsmann eager to give his former club a run for their money.

The former Germany coach took over at Hertha Berlin in November and has pledged to turn the club's fortunes around. "I have played in cities like London and Milan where the club's importance is extremely high. Berlin deserves that as well," Klinsmann said.

Whether he will be sitting on the bench, however, is still unclear as he races to get his coaching licence up to date after having spent most of the past decade working and living in the United States. Leaders RB Leipzig, top on 37 points, kick off 2020 at home against Union Berlin. Striker Timo Werner, who with 18 league goals is one behind Lewandowski, has one eye on the title.

"On a national level it would be nice to win the Cup (after reaching the final last year)... but if I had to chose then winning the league title is the ultimate," Werner said. Borussia Dortmund's title hopes have been dented by an inconsistent first phase that has seen them drop seven points behind Leipzig into fourth place, and Saturday's trip to Augsburg could prove to be a tricky start to their year.

Augsburg has won three of their last four league games to climb out of trouble and into 10th place. Second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, on 35 points, will provisionally go top of the table if they beat Schalke 04 on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Speaker resigns, likely to be appointed state BJP president

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal resigned on Thursday amid reports that he will be the new chief of the BJPs state unit. Bindal submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Hans Raj, a day ahead of the filing of nominations fo...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England reach 61-0 at lunch in positive start to third test

England made a positive start after winning the toss and reached 61 runs without loss at lunch on the first day of the third test against South Africa at St Georges Park on Thursday. The wicket had been expected to offer some early assistan...

UPDATE 3-Trade deal touts financial sector wins; China to scrap securities business cap faster

The long-awaited U.S.-China trade deal touted wins for U.S. companies looking to access Chinas 40 trillion financial sector, but many of the changes were already in the works, with Beijing having stepped up the pace of liberalisation last y...

Lalu appears before CBI court in the fifth fodder scam case

Jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad appeared before a special CBI court here on Thursday in connection with a case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury when he was the Bihar chief minister in the 1990s. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020