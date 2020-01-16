Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Barty masters Vondrousova again, Sabalenka stuns Halep in Adelaide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 15:57 IST
Tennis-Barty masters Vondrousova again, Sabalenka stuns Halep in Adelaide
Image Credit: Twitter (@ashbarty)

World number one Ash Barty maintained her mastery over Marketa Vondrousova but Aryna Sabalenka jolted Simona Halep's Australian Open build-up in the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International on Thursday. In a rematch of last year's French Open final, Barty prevailed once again, winning 6-3 6-3 for a 4-0 head-to-head lead over the Czech.

American Danielle Collins, who knocked out fourth-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-1, awaits the Australian in the semi-finals. Barty fired 20 winners and saved six of the seven break points to clinch the contest against Vondrousova, who was playing her first tournament since Wimbledon following wrist surgery.

Barty will take on Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in the first round of the Australian Open where she will bid to end the host nation's long wait for a home-grown champion at the year's first Grand Slam. Earlier, Belarusian Sabalenka stunned reigning Wimbledon champion Halep 6-4 6-2 to set up a semi-final clash with Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, who beat Donna Vekic 6-4 6-3.

Level at 4-4 in the first set, Sabalenka reeled off seven straight games to race to a 6-4 5-0 lead before wrapping up victory in a little over an hour. "I knew she'll fight until the end -- it doesn't matter what the score," she said after registering her first win against the Romanian former world number one.

"When the score was 5-0, I kind of expected that she'll try to do everything she can to come back in the match." Sabalenka narrowly averted a first round exit against Hsieh Su-Wei and had to toil against American qualifier Bernarda Pera in the next match.

"I wasn't really disappointed after that two games," she said. "That helped me to stay in the match and to not lose my mind. I'm happy with this win, especially against big fighters like Simona and the great players. (It) feels good."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar further eases restrictions on migrant workers' exit

Qatar said on Thursday it had scrapped restrictions on leaving the country for nearly all migrant workers as part of reforms answering accusations of exploitation especially in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup. The measure removes exit visa...

Municipal body member found hanging in hotel room in UP's Bahraich

A municipal body member was found hanging at a city hotel here, police said on Thursday. Krishna Bahadur Khadka 68 was the chairperson of a Kohalpur municipality ward.The police were called to a private hotel on Wednesday when the staff cou...

UPDATE 1-U.N. says around 350,0000 people have fled Syria's Idlib since Dec. 1

Around 350,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, have been displaced by a renewed Russian-backed offensive in the opposition-held Idlib province since early December, and have sought shelter in border areas near Turkey, the United Nations...

ANALYSIS-Seeking peace in Libya and Iran, past inaction haunts EU diplomacy

After war broke out again in Libya early last year, a special team of EU diplomats in Tripoli was forced back to neighboring Tunisia to do what they had been doing for several years wait. As Germany holds a U.N summit on Sunday for a path t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020