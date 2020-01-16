Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Thai Hamamoto grabs early lead in Singapore Open debut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 17:31 IST
Golf-Thai Hamamoto grabs early lead in Singapore Open debut

Kosuke Hamamoto impressed immediately in his Singapore Open debut, firing a flawless six-under-par 65 to grab an early lead before the opening round was suspended because of fading lights on Thursday. The 20-year-old Thai sank three birdies in each nine in his blemish-free round to be one shot ahead of a quartet that included compatriot Gunn Charoenkul and American Matt Kuchar.

"To be honest, I'm just really happy to be playing in this prestigious event," Hamamoto said. "I just went out there to have fun and tried not to put too much pressure on myself.

"I've been trying to work as hard as possible after graduating from Qualifying School and the results are finally beginning to show." Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand kicked off his title defence with a promising 67.

"The score is not bad although I left a bit out there," said the 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion. "It's still the first round, so there's no need to go too serious about this now. It's still a good score so I’m pretty happy with it."

Former world number one Justin Rose was further one shot behind though the Englishman was not too unhappy with his round either. "My game was not exactly great. I did not hit many good shots today but I think I managed my game very well," Rose said.

"I could have played the par fives better... Those are the only parts of my round that I think I could have done better."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese bank regulator seeks details of transfers to Switzerland-circular

Lebanons banking control commission has asked banks for the dates and sizes of transfers to Switzerland since Oct. 17, when the start of anti-government protests led banks to block transfers abroad, according to a circular seen on Thursday....

UPDATE 2-Morgan Stanley bond trading revenue surges, profit handily beats estimates

Morgan Stanley wrapped up the earnings season for big U.S. banks on a resounding note, comfortably beating quarterly profit estimates and raising the possibility that the Wall Street bank could raise its strategic targets.The bank met most ...

EU says will assess if US-China deal meets global trade rules

The European Unions trade chief said on Thursday that the bloc would check to see if a major trade deal struck by the United States and China is compliant with global rules. The devil is in the detail, EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan told ...

Philippine grandma sews face masks for Taal volcano evacuees

When demand and prices of face masks shot up after a small yet destructive volcano south of the Philippine capital suddenly spewed volcanic ash, a 61-year-old seamstress sprang into action to help her neighbors.Rosalina Mantuano, a seamstre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020