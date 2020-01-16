Left Menu
Everybody wants to play Test cricket: Kumble

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 20:52 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 20:52 IST
Former India captain Anil Kumble feels most players still want to excel in Tests despite the increasing lure of T20 cricket. Kumble, who also head the ICC cricket committee, will chair a discussion in March over governing body's proposal to reduce Tests to four days from five.

"I think everybody wants to play Test cricket, that's very clear. The generation of cricketers certainly want five-day cricket and that's something very obvious. "There is some challenge in keeping everyone focused and pushed towards playing domestic competition specially Ranji Trophy," he said at the launch of former India opener and current head coach of women's national team W V Raman's book 'The Winning Sixer: Leadership Lessons To Master'.

However, he said players playing all three formats is only going to get tougher. "Very few players are common to formats and it's getting lesser and lesser. But I don't think there is any dearth of people wanting to play the longer format. I think everybody wants to, they realise that's the biggest challenge and I'm sure that's going to be the case for a long time," Kumble added.

