Chiefs DE Jones (calf) not expected to practice

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones was not expected to practice on Thursday as he nurses a calf injury, coach Andy Reid said. Jones sat out Kansas City's 51-31 victory over the Houston Texans last weekend. His availability is uncertain heading Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

"He's getting better, but he's not ready yet," Reid told reporters Thursday. Jones led the Chiefs with nine sacks and has recorded 31 over the past three seasons.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Jones had 34 tackles in the regular season and would also serve as an anchor to the run defense against Derrick Henry. The Titans' powerful running back has rushed for 377 yards on 64 carries in two playoff wins. Jones worked out on the field last Sunday before it was determined he wasn't healthy enough to play. He was on the practice field Thursday but only observed doing light stretching.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.