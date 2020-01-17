Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hawks land G Teague in trade with Wolves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 02:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 02:06 IST
Hawks land G Teague in trade with Wolves

The Atlanta Hawks acquired some help for point guard Trae Young on Thursday, making a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jeff Teague, both teams announced. The Hawks also will land guard Treveon Graham in the deal, while guard Allen Crabbe was dealt to the Timberwolves. Young, in his second NBA season, has averaged 35.2 minutes per game, 13th most in the NBA.

Teague, 31, is an 11-year veteran that played his first seven seasons with the Hawks, making the All-Star team in the 2014-15 season. He has averaged 12.7 points with 5.8 assists in 746 career games with the Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Timberwolves. In his third season in Minnesota, Teague was scoring 13.2 points per game with 6.1 assists in 34 games (13 starts).

Graham, 26, has averaged 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over 33 games in his first season with the Timberwolves. He has 4.3 points per game and 2.2 rebounds in 158 games over four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Timberwolves. Crabbe, 27, is averaging 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 28 games with the Hawks. In 372 career games over seven seasons, the Cal product has scored 9.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds for the Portland Trail Blazers, Nets and Hawks.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Ukraine asks FBI to help probe suspected Russian hack of Burisma

Ukraine has asked the FBI in the United States for help investigating a suspected cyberattack by Russian military hackers on Burisma, an energy company caught up in the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump. The Ukrainian interior mini...

Wildfire-hit countries in need of new strategies to tame burning threat

Wildfires around the world are surging in number, size, strength, and destruction, driven partly by global warming, while ever more people and their homes lie in the path of danger, researchers warned on Thursday.But cutting fire losses and...

Pentagon gets new request to build roughly 270 miles of Trump border wall

The Pentagon has received a new request from within the Trump administration to build roughly 270 miles 435 km of wall on the border with Mexico and is evaluating its cost and viability, a senior Defense Department official said on Thursday...

U.S. weighs sending Brazilian migrants to Mexico amid spike in arrests

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS has considered sending Brazilian migrants crossing the border from Mexico back there to await their U.S. court hearings, according to a U.S. official and a Mexican official familiar with the disc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020