Sports News Roundup: Auger-Aliassime reaches Adelaide semis; New Orleans police issue warrant for Beckman and more

ATP roundup: Auger-Aliassime reaches Adelaide semis

No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada advanced Thursday to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International in Australia. Auger-Aliassime earned an easy 6-3, 6-0 victory over Australia's Alex Bolt in a match that lasted just 55 minutes. He will face Russia's Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.

Would you give up a kidney for Super Bowl tickets? Some would

What would you give up to watch your favorite team play live in a Super Bowl? A kidney? Abstain from sex for a year or break up with your significant other?

New Orleans police issue arrest warrant for Browns' Beckham

The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday it obtained a warrant for the arrest of Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., for allegedly slapping an officer's buttocks after this week's U.S. college football championship. The New Orleans police said in a statement the warrant involved a charge of misdemeanor simple battery in regards to the incident.

Giants add LHP Smyly on one-year deal

The San Francisco Giants landed some pitching help Thursday as they agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent left-hander Drew Smyly. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Giants designated right-hander Trevor Oaks for assignment.

Medvedev has thrown a curveball, says McEnroe

Russian Daniil Medvedev is the most likely player to break the Grand Slam stranglehold of the "big three" when the Australian Open starts in Melbourne next week, according to John McEnroe. The 23-year-old's quirky style propelled him to four titles and a Tour-leading 59 match wins in 2019 and McEnroe says he provides different challenges to the old guard.

Hamilton warns he will be 'a machine'

Lewis Hamilton has warned rivals that he plans to be better than ever as he chases a record-equalling seventh Formula One championship this season. The 35-year-old Mercedes driver posted a picture on Instagram of himself at home, hugging a wooden pillar and smiling.

Judge orders Rio Olympic park closed over security concerns

A lack of security has prompted a Brazilian judge to order the closure of the Olympic Park used to host several events at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The Park, which housed the aquatic complex, the tennis courts, the velodrome, and three arenas used for sports that included fencing, handball, and basketball, has been used only sporadically for concerts and other events since the games ended in August 2016.

Beltran out as Mets manager after Astros sign-stealing scandal

Carlos Beltran's first season as manager of the New York Mets ended before it began as he stepped down on Thursday as a result of a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros, his former team. Beltran, who played for Houston in 2017, was the only player from the World Series-winning team who was implicated in Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's findings this week that the team stole pitch signs from opposing catchers.

Demi Lovato to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

U.S. pop singer Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of next month's Super Bowl in Miami, the National Football League said on Thursday. The Feb. 2 performance will mark the Grammy-nominated singer's first appearance on the Super Bowl stage, which in recent years has been graced by artists Gladys Knight, Pink, Luke Bryan, and Lady Gaga.

Why a ban on Vaporfly shoe could boost Nike's bottom line

A controversy over Nike's hyper-advanced Vaporfly shoes that some say give runners an unfair advantage could boost sales, especially among amateurs hoping for more spring in their step who would not be affected by any ban. "Controversy is good for sales," said Matt Powell, senior sports industry adviser at NPD Group. "Nike has not made a lot of pairs here, so (there is) no real financial impact. Amateur runners can still run in these shoes."

