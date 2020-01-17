Left Menu
Tkachuk lifts Flames past Maple Leafs in shootout win

  • Reuters
  • Toronto
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 08:27 IST
Tkachuk lifts Flames past Maple Leafs in shootout win
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlames)

Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal of the shootout and the visiting Calgary Flames defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night. It was the sixth win in the past seven games for the Flames, who have defeated the Maple Leafs twice this season.

Derek Ryan scored in the second period for the Flames. William Nylander tied the game for the Maple Leafs with a power-play goal in the third period.

Calgary goaltender David Rittich stopped 34 shots and was not beaten in three Toronto attempts in the shootout. Frederik Andersen made 31 saves for the Maple Leafs and allowed one goal in two shootout attempts.

Toronto had a 10-9 advantage in shots on goal after a scoreless first period. Each team had a power play in the period. Ryan scored his ninth goal of the season at 7:34 of the first period, tipping in a shot from the blue line by Travis Hamonic. Dillon Dube also earned an assist as the Flames bottled up the Maple Leafs leading to the goal.

Toronto led 25-21 in shots on goal after two periods. The Maple Leafs had both power plays in the second period. Rittich was sharp, particularly during a segment in the second when he made a toe save on a shot by Kasperi Kapanen and then stopped the shot by Andreas Johnsson, who tried to put home the rebound.

Rittich made another good save early in the third period on Travis Dermott's shot. Nylander tied the game on a power play at 8:35 of the third period with his 21st goal of the season, converting a pass to the goal mouth from the left circle by John Tavares. Tyson Barrie earned the other assist. Tobias Rieder was serving a holding penalty.

Calgary failed to take advantage of a power play when Zach Hyman was penalized for interference at 12:02 of the third period. Rittick stopped Auston Matthews on a two-on-one with about five minutes left in the third.

The Flames won the first game between the teams 4-2 in Calgary Dec. 12.

