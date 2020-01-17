Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic the man to beat, again, at Melbourne Park

Gary Lineker's celebrated quote that soccer is a simple game that "the Germans always win" might well be adapted to tennis and the inescapable dominance of Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. For a tournament that has been thrown into some doubt by bushfire smoke in the leadup, a record-extending eighth Grand Slam title for the defending champion Serbian would hardly be a breath of fresh air for many fans at Melbourne Park. NBA notebook: Hawks land G Teague in trade with Wolves

The Atlanta Hawks acquired some help for point guard Trae Young on Thursday, making a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jeff Teague, both teams announced. The Hawks also will land guard Treveon Graham in the deal, while guard Allen Crabbe was dealt to the Timberwolves. Young, in his second NBA season, has averaged 35.2 minutes per game, 13th in the NBA. MLB notebook: Mets, manager Beltran agree to part ways

The New York Mets and Carlos Beltran mutually parted ways on Thursday, three days after the club's new manager was implicated in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing incident from 2017. The Mets released separate statements from the club and Beltran indicating the parting was agreed to Thursday morning. The team statement was from chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and executive vice president Brodie Van Wagenen. World number one Momota discharged from hospital

World number one badminton player Kento Momota was discharged from hospital on Friday, his sponsor Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, said in a statement, after being treated for injuries sustained in a vehicle collision in Malaysia. Momota was among four passengers in a van traveling to the airport on Monday when it crashed into the back of a 30-ton truck, injuring them and killing the driver of the van. Barty eyes home party as Serena continues chase

Ash Barty faces the double burden of being world number one and the focus of an expectant host nation as she seeks to win the Australian Open amid challenges from record-chasing Serena Williams and a host of other Grand Slam winners. The 23-year-old Queenslander Barty spectacularly climbed to the top of the women's rankings in 2019 and will start her Melbourne Park campaign next week having won her maiden Grand Slam at the French Open and the WTA Finals in Shenzhen. NFL notebook: Arrest warrant issued for Beckham Jr

New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a complaint of simple battery Thursday. Video appears to show Beckham slapping the backside of a police officer while in the LSU locker room at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The incident occurred shortly after the Tigers' 42-25 victory over Clemson on Monday night in the national championship game. Giant Olympic rings installed as Tokyo enters final stretch

Tokyo 2020 organizers on Friday began the installation of a giant Olympic rings monument in the shadow of the city's Rainbow Bridge. The five interlocking rings will be installed at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo Bay, the site for the marathon swimming and triathlon events at this year's Games. Bekele backs 'struggling' Farah's return to track

Ethiopian long-distance runner Kenenisa Bekele believes Mo Farah has struggled to flourish in the marathon events at the highest level and said he was not surprised by the Briton's decision to return to the track. Bekele, the second-fastest marathon runner of all-time, will take on world record holder Eliud Kipchoge at April's London Marathon. NHL notebook: Bruins place G Rask (concussion) on IR

Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask was placed on injured reserve Thursday after he sustained a concussion early in the first period of the Bruins' 3-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets two days earlier. The 2014 Vezina Trophy recipient was hit in the head by the left elbow of Blue Jackets forward Emil Bemstrom, who was being pushed from behind by Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. Rask remained on the ice for several moments before retreating to the dressing room. Murray grabs share of lead in California, Fowler one back

Grayson Murray tied his career best with nine birdies in one round to tame the challenging PGA West Stadium Course and was rewarded with a share of the first-round lead at The American Express in La Quinta on Thursday. The 26-year-old carded an eight-under-under 64 on the Stadium Course, which is considered the toughest of the three venues hosting the tournament in the California desert, for a share of the lead with Zac Blair, who played his round at La Quinta Country Club.

