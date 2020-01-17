Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh eyes return to national side

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 18:19 IST
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh eyes return to national side

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has recovered from a wrist injury, on Friday said he's enjoying his Big Bash League stint and looking forward to returning to the national side. Marsh was set to be in contention for national duties this summer until he broke his wrist while punching a wall in frustration after being dismissed in Western Australia's Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania earlier this season.

"Yeah the wrist is good. Got plenty of time to rest up and recover the damage and feeling great now. It's good to be back to play some cricket. I am sure I can hopefully start playing for Australia again," Marsh said in an e-mail interaction. He said his goal this season was to help his team (Scorchers) win the BBL.

"My goal for the season is to win the Big Bash League and enjoy playing cricket," Marsh, who is leading Perth Scorchers in the BBL, telecast live on Sony television network. "My first point of view is that I am playing full season of Big Bash League, something I have not done ever, so I am looking forward to that. I am really enjoying to captain this team, they are a great bunch of guys, really looking forward to seeing what young talent has got," he added.

Marsh said the league was a good stepping stone for young Australian players and they were getting picked in the national side because of their BBL performances. "I think it is a good stepping stone. We have seen in the last couple of years that young guys getting up to be playing for Australia because of their Big Bash performances," the 28-year old, who was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for this year's IPL, said.

His Scorchers teammate Andrew Tye, who is on the sidelines owing to an injury, is keen to return after missing the early part of the league. "Well, obviously I am disappointed to miss the start of the Big Bash League, but I am getting towards the back. And I am still hoping I'll be able to play a role and get fit in time. Hopefully, I am coming in with Scorchers and just waiting for the finals," he added.

Tye, who was picked by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals in last month's auction, said the Test (format) was the pinnacle of the game. "Test cricket is the pinnacle of cricket. One-day cricket and T20s very similar obviously but, just one of those things. But I think every single game has its own benefits in its own rights. I don't think of it as ranking them, other than Test cricket being at the pinnacle," he added.

Tye said with India set to tour Australia later this year, it should be an exciting summer of cricket. "India is such a good team and it should be an exciting summer of cricket. Also, I can't wait for it and hopefully I'm a part of it in some aspects," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q3 profit up 23% at Rs 294 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday reported a 23 per cent increase in profit to Rs 294.11 crore for December 2019 quarter. Net profit in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 239.14 crore.Total income of the insurance comp...

Putin's, Xi's ruler-for-life moves pose challenges to West

Russias Vladimir Putin and Chinas Xi Jinping have established themselves as the worlds most powerful authoritarian leaders in decades. Now it looks like they want to hang on to those roles indefinitely. Putins sudden announcement this week...

US charges 5 over illegal exports for Pakistan's nuclear programme; Islamabad says no information

The indictment of five men in the US for allegedly running an international network that purchased sensitive goods for Pakistans nuclear programme not only posed a threat to Americas national security interests but also to the delicate bala...

Khattar asks officials to launch campaign to promote women's safety

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed state government departments to launch extensive campaigns to promote womens safety and make it a mass movement. He said that on the occasion of International Womens Day on March...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020