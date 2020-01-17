Dhawan hit on rib-cage, won't take field during Australia innings: BCCI

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan joined the list of injured players after Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting in the second ODI between India and Australia here on Friday.

"Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute," a BCCI media release stated.

Dhawan was hit off the second delivery of the 10th over of the Indian innings. While he was in pain but he carried on and scored 96 in India's total of 340 for 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

