Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vinesh to fight for gold, Anshu settles for silver in Rome

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 18:45 IST
Vinesh to fight for gold, Anshu settles for silver in Rome

A dominant Vinesh Phogat downed two tough Chinese rivals on her way to the 53kg final of the Rome Ranking Series event after teen sensation Anshu Malik settled for a silver medal in 57kg competition, here on Friday. Vinesh won by technical superiority against Khrystyna Bereza (10-0) and Lannuan Luo (15-5) before getting the better of Qianyu Pang (4-2).

If the win against Ukrainian Bereza was about spectacular double leg attacks, the quarterfinal win over the Luo was much tougher than the what the score-line suggested. Luo was a strong opponent, who led 5-2 at the end of first period but Vinesh turned it around with smart point-scoring moves from nowhere in the second period.

Twice she threw Luo with moves from between the legs when the Chinese was holding her from the back. With two wrestlers, having immense upper-body strength, jostling for upper hand from standing position was a sight to watch.

Fighting a measured bout against Pang, Vinesh was in control in the semi-final, With two take downs in each period she led 4-0 and conceded points only towards the end of the fight. Vinesh will now fight for her first gold of the season with Ecuador's Luisa Elizabeth Valverde Melemdres.

The 18-year-old Anshu carried her sparkling form from the trials at her maiden international tournament at the senior level but could not replicate it in the gold medal bout, losing to Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye. The 18-year-old was very dominant till the final, beating American Jenna Rose Burkert, Grace Bullen of Norway, 2019 world champion from Canada Linda Morais en route the final.

Anshu had upset world championship bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda during the trials. But Divya Kakran returned empty-handed after losing the 68kg bronze medal play-off bout to Danielle Suzanne Lappage of Canada. Also in medal contention is Nirmala Devi, who will fight for 50kg bronze after losing her semi-final to Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

Nirmala was aggressive throughout, going for leg attacks, but the American stayed solid in her defence, reminding the tactics that Vinesh had employed against her at the 2019 World Championship in Nur Sultan. Nirmala has another American in her way as she will lock horns with Victoria Lacey Anthony.

In the men's freestyle competition, Satyawart Kadiyan (97kg) and Sumit Mailk (125kg) exited following their quarterfinal defeats. Kadiyan lost 0-2 to Ukraine's Murazi Mchedlidze while Sumit suffered defeat by technical superiority against Canada's Amarveer Dhesi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

DGTR initiated 34 anti-dumping probe during Apr-Dec 2019: Commerce Min

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies DGTR has initiated as many as 34 anti-dumping probe during April 2019 to December last year, the commerce ministry said on Friday. The directorate has also started four countervailing and six safegu...

Let Hyperloop be implemented abroad first, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the state government will consider pursuing Hyperloop, a futuristic transport system, after it is shown to be practicable in other countries. He was speaking to reporters aft...

'Justice Clock' on Calcutta HC premises to display status of cases in subordinate courts of West Bengal

A Justice Clock will be installed at the Calcutta High Court on January 22, displaying the status of cases in subordinate courts of West Bengal, an official said here. The electronic LED display board beside the E gate of the high court wil...

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q3 profit up 23% at Rs 294 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday reported a 23 per cent increase in profit to Rs 294.11 crore for December 2019 quarter. Net profit in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 239.14 crore.Total income of the insurance comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020