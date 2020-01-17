Left Menu
Era of magical bowling ended: Maha CM on Nadkarni's death

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 22:41 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday condoledthe death of former India all- rounder Bapu Nadkarni. Nadkarni, 86, best known for bowling a record 21 successive maiden overs in a Test match against England, died earlier in the day.

With his death, "an era of magical bowling has come to an end," Thackeray said in his message, noting that the veteran cricketer's record of bowling21 maiden overs was still unbroken. The country has lost a celebrated cricketer, the chief minister further said..

