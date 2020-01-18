Sports News Roundup: Barty, Yastremska to meet in Adelaide final; NBA'S investment in Arica and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Barty, Yastremska to meet in Adelaide final

No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty fought back from a set down to beat unseeded Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) on Friday and advance to the final of the Adelaide International in her native Australia. Barty will meet Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the final on Saturday. Yastremska dispatched No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 7-6 (4) to earn her spot in the final.

NBA's investment in Africa to produce more stars: Biyombo

The National Basketball Association's investment in Africa will result in more star players from the continent shining in the NBA, Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo said. The Congolese player will feature in the first NBA game in France as the Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris next Friday.

Bulluck reliving fairytale run as Titans make Super Bowl bid

If anyone has an idea of what is going on right now inside the Tennessee Titans dressing room as they prepare for Sunday's showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the Super Bowl it would be Keith Bulluck. It has been over a decade since the three-time All-Pro linebacker suited up for the Titans but Bulluck clearly recalls what it was like in 2002 when Tennessee, after a horrific 1-4 start, made an unlikely run to the AFC championship game before losing to the Oakland Raiders.

ATP roundup: Rublev, Harris move into Adelaide final

Andrey Rublev reached his second final of the new year, defeating No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (5), 6-7 (7), 6-4 at the Adelaide International in Australia on Friday. No. 3 seed Rublev, a 22-year-old Russian, saved nine of 10 breakpoints, although he squandered two match points in the second set. His winning streak moved to 11 matches after winning last week in Doha, Qatar, without losing a set.

Rockies to retire Walker's No. 33

The Colorado Rockies will retire Larry Walker's No. 33 in a ceremony on April 19. His jersey will become the second to be retired by the club, joining Todd Helton's No. 17.

Lloyd, Rapinoe anchor U.S. Olympic qualifying roster

The U.S. women's soccer team unveiled a 20-strong roster headlined by Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe for the Olympic qualifying tournament on Friday, as the four-time World Cup winners aim to reach their seventh consecutive Games. Team co-captain Lloyd will feature in her fourth consecutive Olympic qualifying event later this month alongside national team mainstays Rapinoe, winner of the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at last year's World Cup, Tobin Heath and Becky Sauerbrunn.

Bobby Labonte lives up to family name with Hall induction

The indications were there from that first green flag he took as a little boy growing up in small-town Texas. Bobby Labonte was perhaps simply destined to be a winner, a champion. And on Jan. 31, he will officially become a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Chicharito signs with Galaxy to become highest-paid MLS star: report

Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy have signed Mexican goal machine Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez from Spanish side Sevilla, the Los Angeles Times reported https://www.latimes.com/sports/soccer/story/2020-01-17/chicharito-hernandez-signs-with-galaxy-to-become-highest-paid-player-in-mls on Friday. The article, which cited a person with knowledge of the negotiations, did not disclose terms of the deal for Hernandez but said the Galaxy will make Mexico's all-time leading scorer the highest-paid player in MLS.

Electric clashes in final stop on road to Super Bowl

The NFL postseason rolls onward on Sunday, with young talent facing off against veteran experience in the NFC conference championship, and an AFC underdog looking to cement a spot in the Super Bowl. The AFC championship will see one of the league's most consistently high-performing teams, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the post-season's surprise story, the Tennessee Titans.

Ex-White Sox RHP McDowell: La Russa had sign-stealing system

Former Cy Young Award winner Jack McDowell added more nasty history to the sign-stealing scandal on Friday by going back to the 1980s and implicating former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, who is now a member of the Hall of Fame. McDowell, who debuted as a major league pitcher for the White Sox in 1987 but never played for La Russa, said the manager was responsible for installing a camera-aided sign-stealing system at old Comiskey Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

