Left Menu

Euro zone government bonds steady ahead of inflation data

The German 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, was little changed at 2.53%, down from a five-month high of 2.65% last week. European inflation is in focus on Tuesday. The French 10-year yield was little changed at 3.03%, rising about 1 basis point after the data. Euro zone wide figures are due at 0900 GMT.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-04-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 12:54 IST
Euro zone government bonds steady ahead of inflation data
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Euro zone government bond yields were steady on Tuesday ahead of the release of bloc-wide inflation data following slightly hotter-than-expected French inflation and a day after other national data suggested core inflation is continuing to slow. The German 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, was little changed at 2.53%, down from a five-month high of 2.65% last week.

European inflation is in focus on Tuesday. French numbers showed consumer prices rose 2.4% year on year in April, above a 2.2% rise expected by analysts polled by Reuters. The French 10-year yield was little changed at 3.03%, rising about 1 basis point after the data.

Euro zone wide figures are due at 0900 GMT. German inflation rose slightly in April, Monday data showed, but core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, eased to 3.0% in April from 3.3% in March. Analysts said the inflation prints should not disrupt market expectations that the European Central Bank will cut rates at its June meeting.

​ Italy's 10-year yield was higher by 0.8 basis point​ at 3.83%, and the gap between Italian and German bunds widened 1.2 basis points to 129 bps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
4
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024