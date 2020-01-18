T-Wolves' Towns returns after 15-game absence

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a 15-game absence to play in Friday night's road game against the Indiana Pacers. The two-time All-Star started the game but is on a minutes restriction after being sidelined due to an injury suffered against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 13.

"He hasn't played for a while, so you have to take all those things into account," Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders told reporters before the game. "You always want to have a full complement of players and when you have a guy who is as productive as KAT is, you always want that guy out there." Towns is averaging 26.5 points and 11.7 rebounds in 23 games. The Timberwolves went 5-10 while he was sidelined.

