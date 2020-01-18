Left Menu
Reports: Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett joins Giants as OC

  • Updated: 18-01-2020 07:24 IST
The New York Giants have hired former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as their offensive coordinator, several media outlets reported Friday. Garrett interviewed with new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednesday, a day after his contract with the Cowboys expired. Dallas opted not to renew Garrett's contract and hired veteran NFL coach Mike McCarthy to replace him.

The 53-year-old Garrett had been on the Cowboys coaching staff since 2007 and spent seven years on the Dallas roster as a backup quarterback in the 1990s. He ended his playing career in 2000 with the Giants as a backup to Kerry Collins. Garrett was named interim head coach of the Cowboys eight games into the 2010 season, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took over on a permanent basis in 2011. He has an 85-67 career coaching record but 2-3 in the playoffs.

Judge, formerly the New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach, was hired by the Giants on Jan. 7 to replace Pat Shurmur, who was fired on Dec. 30 after two seasons and a 9-23 record. Judge, 38, never has been a head coach in college or the pros. He began his coaching career as a Mississippi State graduate assistant from 2005-07. He then served as an analyst for head coach Nick Saban at Alabama from 2009-11, joining the Patriots in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach.

