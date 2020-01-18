Blazers' McCollum exits with sprained ankle

Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum departed Portland's Friday road game against the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter due to a sprained left ankle. The Trail Blazers later announced that he wouldn't return to the contest.

McCollum injured the ankle when he landed on the foot of Dallas forward Maxi Kleber with 8:04 left in the first half. He had four points in 12 minutes before exiting. McCollum entered the game with averages of 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

