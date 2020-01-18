Left Menu
Huerter lifts Hawks over Spurs for second straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 11:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 11:00 IST
Kevin Huerter poured in the decisive 3-pointer with seven seconds to play and Trae Young scored 31 points as the visiting Atlanta Hawks rallied in the final two minutes to stun the host San Antonio Spurs 121-120 on Friday. The Spurs led by 11 points after a huge third quarter, but Atlanta clawed back to within 120-118 on a basket by Young with 48 seconds to play, setting up Huerter's game-winner.

DeMar DeRozan had a chance to win the game for San Antonio but he missed a last-second fadeaway jumper, allowing the Hawks to win their second straight game but just their fourth in their past 19 outings. Cam Reddish added 22 points for Atlanta, with John Collins and Huerter hitting for 18 points each and Vince Carter adding 14. Collins led the Hawks with 10 rebounds, and Young finished with nine assists.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 30 points to lead the Spurs, who lost their second straight and third in their last four. DeRozan scored 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor to stretch his streak of scoring 20 or more points and shooting 50 percent or better from the floor to 13 straight, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for the most such games in a row in the last 35 seasons.

Patty Mills scored 15 points and Dejounte Murray added 13 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio, which also got 10 rebounds from Trey Lyles. Young paced Atlanta with 19 points in the first half on 7-of- 9 shooting, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, while Carter and Collins added 12 and 11 points, respectively, as the Hawks led 67-58 at halftime.

Aldridge led the Spurs with 14 points in the first half, with DeRozan contributing 10. The Spurs roared back -- and ran past -- Atlanta in the third quarter, forging a 22-3 run over a 4 1/2-minute stretch that ended with a jumper by Lonnie Walker IV at the 2:05 mark of the period.

DeRozan scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds in the surge, and Mills added seven of his points as San Antonio posted a 94-79 lead and then a 99-88 advantage heading to the final 12 minutes.

