Soccer-Lille coach seeks soundproof dressing room after 'pub team' outburst overheard

Lille have asked the French League (LFP) to tell Dijon to improve the soundproofing of its away team dressing room after coach Christophe Galtier was heard apparently comparing Dijon to a pub team. Local newspaper Le Bien Public reported on Saturday that Lille made the request after losing 1-0 at Dijon in Ligue 1 last weekend.

Neither Lille nor the LFP could immediately be reached for comment. Reporters in the news conference room were said to have been able to hear Galtier fuming at his players in the adjacent dressing room after the game, saying: "We lose to pub teams! Amiens, Reims, Toulouse!"

Galtier later apologised for his wording, saying that he had meant teams fighting for their survival in the top flight of French football.

