Bapu Nadkarni cremated
Former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni was cremated at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday. Nadkarni, 86, died on Friday at his daughter's residence in Powai area due to old age-related illness.
Among those who paid their last respect to Nadkarni were former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and officials of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). He had played 41 Test matches for India and was best known for his parsimonious left-arm spin bowling and ability to get maiden overs at will, including 21 consecutive ones against England in a Test match in Madras (now Chennai)..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
