Patriots CB McCourty reveals he had groin surgery

New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty revealed Friday that he recently underwent groin surgery. McCourty addressed the surgery during his podcast, "Double Coverage," which he hosts with this twin brother Devin, who plays safety for New England.

The pair were discussing recovery boots when McCourty noted he was not wearing his because he was recovering from surgery. "I would have mine on, but right now I am currently recovering from a little offseason surgery," said McCourty. "So I will not be putting my boots on. It will not coincide with my groin right now."

McCourty battled a groin injury throughout much of the 2019 season and missed five games, including the Patriots' loss in the AFC Wild Card game to the Tennessee Titans. He played only eight defensive snaps after New England's Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The 32-year-old McCourty, a sixth-round pick out of Rutgers by Tennessee in the 2009 draft, recorded 39 tackles (31 solos) with one interception and six passes defended in his second season with the Patriots.

McCourty has one year remaining on his contract with New England. --Field Level Media

