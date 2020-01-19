Left Menu
Soccer-Cherki sparkles as Lyon reach French Cup last 16

The 16-year-old netted twice within the opening nine minutes to inspire Lyon to victory despite Nantes's late fightback while other Ligue 1 teams struggled against lower sides.

St Etienne dug deep to beat Ligue 2 team Paris FC 3-2 in the capital after being behind 2-1 until the 71st minute. Lille left it late to down fifth division Gonfreville 2-0 with goals by Loic Remy and Victor Osimhen in the 69th minute and in stoppage time. In Nantes, Cherki collected Moussa Dembele's pass before dribbling past goalkeeper Alban Lafont for a first-minute opener.

He doubled the tally eight minutes later, latching onto Bertrand Traore's cross. Renaud Emon headed home to reduce the arrears in the 16th minute, only for Cherki to set up Martin Terrier for OL's third with a defense-splitting pass eight minutes from halftime.

Dembele gave the visitors a three-goal lead in the 69th, tapping the ball home after Lafont had parried his penalty kick into his path. The Canaries came close to forcing extra time with late goals by Imran Louza and Moses Simon but OL hung on to advance.

On Sunday, 12-time Cup winners Paris St Germain travel to Lorient.

