Stars D Johns (headaches) returns after 22 months

The Dallas Stars activated defenseman Stephen Johns from long-term injured reserve prior to Saturday night's game in Minnesota. The 27-year-old has not played in 22 months due to post-traumatic headaches.

Johns played in two conditioning games with the AHL's Texas Stars prior to rejoining Dallas on Thursday. He registered one goal and three assists. He has not played since March 29, 2018, in Minnesota. The Stars have said his headache condition was not related to concussions.

Johns set career highs across the board in his third NHL season in 2017-18, tallying eight goals and seven assists in 75 games. He has 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 150 career games, all with the Stars.

The Pennsylvania native was originally drafted in the second round by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010. He was traded to Dallas in July 2015 with Patrick Sharp for Trevor Daley and Ryan Garbutt. --Field Level Media

