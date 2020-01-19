Left Menu
Golf-Boutier follows up hole-in-one with slam dunk eagle

  Updated: 19-01-2020 05:34 IST
A day after making the first hole-in-one of the year on the LPGA Tour, Celine Boutier pulled off another slam dunk eagle at the Tournament of Champions on Saturday. At the par-four 16th hole during the third round, the Frenchwoman holed out her second shot for an unlikely eagle at the Four Seasons Club in Orlando.

She struck a wedge from 90 yards and the ball flew directly into the hole and stayed there, though Boutier's muted celebration was delayed until she got confirmation that the eagle had indeed landed. "I think it's just one of those weeks," said Boutier, who on Friday aced the 178-yard fifth hole with a four-iron, just the second hole-in-one of her life.

She said that she had almost holed an approach shot during the first round too. "On (hole) number one I actually hit the pin, and then it jumped out so it's been like three almost hole outs," she said.

"I think you just have sometimes a little bit of luck some weeks more than others, and this week is one of those." After rounds of 66, 69 and 69, Boutier goes into Sunday's final round four strokes behind South Korean leader Park In-bee.

