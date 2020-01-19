Left Menu
Packers P Scott questionable; S Greene activated

  • Reuters
  • Green Bay
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 07:48 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 07:47 IST
The Green Bay Packers added punter JK Scott to the injury report for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers due to an illness. Scott and fullback Danny Vitale (knee) are the only two Packers listed as questionable.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2018, the 23-year-old Scott averaged 44.0 yards on 77 punts in 2019. He tied for ninth in the NFL with 29 punts downed inside the 20. It was not immediately clear who would handle the punting duties if Scott is unavailable.

Green Bay removed wide receivers Allen Lazard (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (illness) from the injury report, along with linebackers Preston Smith (ankle) and Blake Martinez (hand), safety Adrian Amos (chest), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (back) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (ankle). Later Saturday, the Packers activated safety Raven Greene from injured reserve.

Greene, who has been practicing since being designated to return from IR on Jan. 2, hurt his ankle in Week 2 and has been out since. A second-year undrafted player out of James Madison, Greene made his first career start in Week 1 as a nickel safety, making six tackles and breaking up a pass on 55 snaps.

