Toews, Kubalik net two each as Blackhawks rout Toronto

Image Credit: pixabay

Jonathan Toews scored twice and added two assists, Dominik Kubalik had two goals and an assist and the visiting Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6-2, on Saturday night. Drake Caggiula added a goal and an assist and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won four in a row. Erik Gustafsson chipped in with two assists for Chicago.

William Nylander and Alex Kerfoot scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost five of their past six games. Tyson Barrie contributed two assists for Toronto. Corey Crawford made 31 saves for the Blackhawks.

Frederik Andersen stopped 28 shots for the Maple Leafs. Caggiula scored his fifth goal of the season 21 seconds into the game. Kubalik's shot bounced off the end boards to Caggiula, who banked the puck in off Andersen from beside the net.

Toews scored at 5:32 of the first during a delayed penalty call against Toronto, taking a pass at the blue line and putting his shot from the right circle through the five-hole on Andersen, who had backed deep into the crease. The Blackhawks led 3-0 at 11:02 of the first on Saad's 12th goal, a shot from the right circle over Andersen's elbow after a Toronto turnover and a short pass from Patrick Kane. Saad missed the previous 12 games with a right ankle injury.

Nylander scored his 22nd goal of the season 25 seconds into the second period on a power play with a shot from the right circle. Kane was serving a hooking penalty called at 18:48 of the first period. Toews registered his 14th goal at 3:19 of the second, tucking the puck through the five-hole on a wrap-around play.

Kubalik scored at 10:58 of the second, finishing a two-on-break with Toews after a Toronto turnover. Kerfoot recorded his eighth goal when Pierre Engvall's shot deflected off his skate at 15:17 of the second period.

Kubalik batted a fluttering pass out of the air for his 20th goal of the season at 17:42 of the second.

