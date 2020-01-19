Konecny scores twice as Flyers defeat Kings

Travis Konecny scored two goals and James van Riemsdyk added one goal and two assists to carry the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Saturday. Joel Farabee contributed one goal and Claude Giroux had two assists for the Flyers, who improved to 16-4-4 at home.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott made 34 saves. Dustin Brown scored the lone goal for the Kings, who fell to 7-17-4 on the road.

Kings goaltender Jack Campbell stopped 22 shots. The Flyers jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Konecny received a pass from van Riemsdyk and fired a wrist shot past Campbell at 3:48 of the first period.

The Kings nearly tied the game at 18:35 when Anze Kopitar redirected a shot in front, but it went just wide of Elliott. The van Riemsdyk-Konecny connection occurred again at 3:44 of the second period when Konecny recorded his second goal of the game for a 2-0 Philadelphia advantage.

It was Konecny's 17th goal of the season. Campbell made a stellar glove save against Kevin Hayes while the Flyers were on the power play at 11:35.

Soon after at 12:08, Farabee scored on the same power play and the Philadelphia lead was 3-0. Farabee had gone 15 straight games without a goal but has now recorded goals in consecutive games. Brown had a solid scoring opportunity at 14:14 when he skated in and ripped a shot from the point. But Elliott corralled the puck and held on, keeping the lead at three.

Brown later put the Kings on the board with a goal at 5:06 of the third to close within 3-1. The Flyers quickly extended their lead to 4-1 when van Riemsdyk scored on the power play at 8:09.

The Kings had a late flurry of shots on goal but opted not to pull Campbell for an extra skater trailing by three goals in the final minute.

