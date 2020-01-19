Left Menu
Panthers subdue Red Wings for fourth straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 08:25 IST
Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Florida won its sixth straight game against the Red Wings and fourth straight overall in what was the first of a six-game road swing for the Panthers.

The Red Wings lost their fourth straight game. Florida opened the scoring with two goals in a span of 1:25 late in the first period.

With 2:45 remaining in the first, Evgenii Dadonov gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead when he took a long pass from Jonathan Huberdeau at the Red Wings' blue line, skated in all alone on net and fired a shot underneath the crossbar. The Panthers made it 2-0 with 1:20 left in the first on a goal by Mark Pysyk, who banged home a rebound just under the skate of Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard.

Florida ended up with 13 scoring chances in the first period. The Red Wings cut their deficit to 2-1 with 14:45 left in the second on a goal by Dylan Larkin, who came out of the box after serving a penalty, took a pass from Darren Helm and scored with a shot underneath the crossbar on a breakaway.

It was Larkin's 100th career goal. After going scoreless on its previous six power plays, Florida cashed in on its seventh, taking a 3-1 lead with 6:55 left in the game on a goal by Aleksander Barkov, who deflected home a point shot by Keith Yandle.

Florida rounded out the scoring on an empty-net goal by Denis Malgin with 1:48 left. Detroit went 0-for-7 on the power play, generating a total of 11 shots on those man-advantage opportunities.

It was the first time since 2013 that the Red Wings had at least seven power-play opportunities in a game and didn't score on any of them.

